Community members can sign up to adopt Soldiers for Thanksgiving Dinner

TUCSON (KVOA) — The 111th Military Intelligence Brigade is hosting an Adopt-a-Soldier Thanksgiving event.
Host families must attend a mandatory Meet and Greet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at Eifler Gym on Fort Huachuca.
If you are interested in hosting Soldiers in their homes for Thanksgiving, you can sign up here.
https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=701346&k=0561430A7F51
Please print out your ticket and bring it with you to the Meet and Greet on Nov. 22.
Tickets must be presented in order for hosts to be matched with Soldiers.
Call (520)220-1778 with any questions.