Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...An elevated risk of Flash flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

102-year-old Montgomery woman receives Congressional Gold Medal for WWII service

  • Updated
  • 0
One of Montgomery, Alabama's oldest residents, Romay Davis, 102, received the Congressional Gold Medal for her service in World War II.

 WALA

    MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) -- A long overdue honor -- for one of Montgomery, Alabama’s oldest residents. Romay Davis, 102, received the Congressional Gold Medal for her service in World War II.

It’s one the highest civilian honors Congress can bestow. Private Davis -- certainly earned it.

“She’s the oldest and one of only six still alive to receive the honor,” said Col. Eries Mentzer, 42nd Air Base Wing Commander, Maxwell AFB.

Deployed overseas to Europe in 1945 -- Davis and 854 other women of 6888th -- sorted through and re-directed a backlog of more than 18-million pieces of mail -- in turn lifting the morale of the troops on the frontlines.

“Governor Ivey is very fond of saying - sometimes the best man for the job is a woman... And obviously the Army recognized the fact since all those men couldn’t get the mail out - they sent a battalion of women over there and they fixed it in half the time they thought they could do that,” said Major General Sheryl Gordon, Alabama National Guard.

An example and inspiration -- Davis helped pave the way for so many women.

“Words cannot express what it means to stand with you in this incredible moment. I and so many others would not be here had you not paved the freedom to serve. Thank you for your exemplary service,” said Col. Mentzer.

Among the awards -- a historic military trunk with shadow box and authentic World War II era uniform included. It’s a special keepsake as Davis’ uniform was stolen from her car upon return home. She’s grateful beyond measure.

“I never would have thought that anything like this could have happened to me. I never seen a uniform before -- I lost mine on the way home. And the first time a Congressional medal for all of us. For all of us -- those who have gone and those who remain. Thank you... Thank you so very much everyone,” said Davis.

The honor was extra special -- as Tuesday marked the 74th Anniversary on the integration of the Armed Forces.

 