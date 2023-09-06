 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures
between 105 to 113 degrees are expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal
County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Where Are They Now: Jimmy Stewart

Jimmy Stewart

TUCSON (KVOA) — You know Jimmy and Jimmy knows the weather..

But how well do we know Jimmy Stewart, former News 4 Tucson Chief Meteorologist, now?

It seems like it was yesterday, but it also seems like it was forever," Jimmy Stewart said.

If you watched the morning news between 1980 - 2011, chances are you relied on Jimmy Stewart's weather forecast to get you out the door.

But before he was your local source for 4 Warn weather...

I grew up on a farm in Illinois, never dreamed I would go into radio or television"

He was "Jimmy" the disc jockey in Ann Arbor Michigan. His first official on-air gig in 1961-then weather came calling and he enrolled in the University of Arizona.

With a degree in Atmospheric Physics, Jimmy became Tucson's FIRST and only meteorologist in the years following.

working alongside local household names like Kathy Ryan on KVOA's "Eyewitness News Day Break."

in the nearly 13 years post retirement, he's taught children science on "Jimmy Stewart's Weather Bus"

Then he dabbled in Astro-Photography.

Now he only concerns himself with the weather, when he wants to play golf.

"We play in the morning never rains in the morning."

Every now and then he still gets recognized for his contribution to morning news in Tucson.

Oh yeah, people ask me how I have a beard now because I can they wouldn't allow it."

