Where Are They Now: Jimmy Stewart

TUCSON (KVOA) — You know Jimmy and Jimmy knows the weather..
But how well do we know Jimmy Stewart, former News 4 Tucson Chief Meteorologist, now?
It seems like it was yesterday, but it also seems like it was forever," Jimmy Stewart said.
If you watched the morning news between 1980 - 2011, chances are you relied on Jimmy Stewart's weather forecast to get you out the door.
But before he was your local source for 4 Warn weather...
I grew up on a farm in Illinois, never dreamed I would go into radio or television"
He was "Jimmy" the disc jockey in Ann Arbor Michigan. His first official on-air gig in 1961-then weather came calling and he enrolled in the University of Arizona.
With a degree in Atmospheric Physics, Jimmy became Tucson's FIRST and only meteorologist in the years following.
working alongside local household names like Kathy Ryan on KVOA's "Eyewitness News Day Break."
in the nearly 13 years post retirement, he's taught children science on "Jimmy Stewart's Weather Bus"
Then he dabbled in Astro-Photography.
Now he only concerns himself with the weather, when he wants to play golf.
"We play in the morning never rains in the morning."
Every now and then he still gets recognized for his contribution to morning news in Tucson.
Oh yeah, people ask me how I have a beard now because I can they wouldn't allow it."
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE