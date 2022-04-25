Warm and breezy week ahead with highs pushing several degrees above normal. The warmest day of the year so far is looking like tomorrow with highs warming into the upper 90s...
A ridge of high pressure is in control through midweek and that will heat our temperatures several degrees above average. Normally, we should be sitting in the mid 80s. Today, highs will warm into the low 90s for the warmest spots but tomorrow is looking like the warmest day with highs in the upper 90s. Right now, our chance of hitting 100° is low but it will still be the warmest day of the year so far.
Several systems will be passing by to the north of us this week and that will keep each afternoon on the breezy side with gusts around 20-25 mph possible each afternoon. Be extra cautious with anything that could cause a spark!
Cochise County will see an increase in moisture and there is a slight chance for thunderstorms, mainly dry, tomorrow afternoon! The big concern with this will be dry lightning sparking fires so stay weather alert.
Temperatures will "cool" into the upper 80s by Friday but will quickly return to the low 90s this upcoming weekend!
- Today: Warm and sunny. High: 92°
- Tonight: Mild and clear. Low: 60°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy. High: 98°