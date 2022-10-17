Sunny and comfortable work week!

After a busy weekend, most of us will stay dry today except for the White Mountains! There will be tons of sunshine with highs warming into the low 80s for the warmest spots. Expect a gradual warming throughout the work week before another cool down this weekend and possibly more rain!
This morning is the "coldest" start we've had so far this season with temperatures in the mid 50s here in Tucson and in the 40s and 50s to the south and east. Some spots may even dip into the upper 30s just before sunrise so grab the jacket as you head out the door! Highs will push into the 70s and low 80s across Southeastern Arizona this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
High pressure will be in control for the work week, which will keep us dry and will warm our temperatures up but we should sit around average on the warmest days. We're keeping an eye on another area of low pressure sitting off the Southern California Coast. This could bring some moisture to Arizona by the weekend, although at this time we're not expecting nearly as much moisture as this past weekend. This system will help cool our temperatures down once again so stay tuned for more details as we get closer!
- Today: Mostly sunny and comfortable. High: 81°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 58°
- Tomorrow: Comfortable and sunny. High: 82°