Staying Above Average

Another beautiful day in store with tons of sunshine and highs warming into the upper 60s. Even warmer for the holiday weekend before we see some changes around this time next week..
Chilly start this morning with most of Southeastern Arizona waking up back in the 20s and 30s. Highs will range from the low to upper 60s, which is slightly above normal for late December. Temperatures will fall back into the 20s, 30s and 40s tonight.
Temperatures continue to warm thanks to high pressure taking over with highs hitting the low 70s in the warmest spots as early as tomorrow. More of the same over the holiday weekend and by early next week, we'll be pushing into the mid 70s!
Temperatures will begin to drop midweek next week as a system passes by to the north of us. As of now, we have a slight chance for showers on Wednesday. More details to come as we get closer!
- Today: Sunny and beautiful. High: 68°
- Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 41°
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 70°