 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 8 AM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Southern Arizona dealing with near freezing temperatures

  • Updated
  • 0
Temperature

TUCSON (KVOA) —Multiple parts of southern Arizona experienced flurries of snow.

There isn't a lot of snow left in Cochise County but there are some small patches. Most of the snow has melted now folks are dealing with the frigid temps.

One man tells news 4 Tucson he is prepared to deal with the cold weather as he travels.

“You know it's cold but it's bearable if you are dressed for it. We went to Quartzsite to an RV show and now are going to Tombstone for a few days. It's a vacation," said Robin Skiles.

As of now the roads are clear but there are small patches of snow on the side of the interstate.

One California family on their way to tombstone tells news 4 Tucson, the cold weather is very different from where they are from and they plan on taking advantage of the chilling temperatures.

“We come every year, we go to Quartzsite. We are retired so we do some traveling. There are probably 14 of us here. We just love this area. We come rain, sleet, sun and snow," said Sussie Skiles.

Make sure to be on the lookout for ice and small patches of remaining snow overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Tags

Recommended for you