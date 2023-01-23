Southern Arizona dealing with near freezing temperatures

TUCSON (KVOA) —Multiple parts of southern Arizona experienced flurries of snow.
There isn't a lot of snow left in Cochise County but there are some small patches. Most of the snow has melted now folks are dealing with the frigid temps.
One man tells news 4 Tucson he is prepared to deal with the cold weather as he travels.
“You know it's cold but it's bearable if you are dressed for it. We went to Quartzsite to an RV show and now are going to Tombstone for a few days. It's a vacation," said Robin Skiles.
As of now the roads are clear but there are small patches of snow on the side of the interstate.
One California family on their way to tombstone tells news 4 Tucson, the cold weather is very different from where they are from and they plan on taking advantage of the chilling temperatures.
“We come every year, we go to Quartzsite. We are retired so we do some traveling. There are probably 14 of us here. We just love this area. We come rain, sleet, sun and snow," said Sussie Skiles.
Make sure to be on the lookout for ice and small patches of remaining snow overnight and into Tuesday morning.