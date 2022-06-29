Scattered Storms Today

Most of us are waking up to a clear sky this morning and with plenty of moisture to work with, expect heavy rain where storms develop this afternoon! Scattered showers and storms are on tap today so stay storm alert!
It's a quiet start compared to the last couple of mornings but that's good for storm development this afternoon! Storms will begin to fire up late this morning and into the early afternoon. The problem is that they won't be moving all too fast and with all of the moisture we have to work with, storms will produce heavy rain and flash flooding will be possible. That will be the biggest impact today! Always remember to turn around, don't drown if you encounter a flooded roadway.
Other impacts include wind gusts around 40 mph, small hail, blowing dust and lightning. We'll continue to keep a close eye on recently burned areas as flash flooding, debris flow and erratic wind will be a concern in those spots. Continue to stay storm alert each afternoon and download our mobile weather app!
Temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 90s and low 100s for the next 7 days, which is below average for this time of year! Storm coverage will decrease for the 4th of July Weekend thanks to some dry air moving in but we'll still have a chance for isolated storms each afternoon.
- Today: Scattered P.M. storms (40%). High: 101°
- Tonight: A few storms before 11 PM (30%). Low: 77°
- Tomorrow: A few P.M. storms (30%). High: 98°
Don't forget to pick up your FREE rain gauge at the following locations while supplies last!