Road to Mt. Lemmon now open

  • Updated
  • 0
Mt. Lemmon

File photo - Mt. Lemmon on Dec. 13, 2022.

TUCSON (KVOA) — The road to Mount Lemmon is now open, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. 

Motorists are being asked to watch for ice. 

The most current information can be found on the road closure hotline at (520) 547-7510.

