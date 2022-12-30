Road to Mt. Lemmon now open

TUCSON (KVOA) — The road to Mount Lemmon is now open, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Motorists are being asked to watch for ice.
The road to Mt. Lemmon is NOW OPEN to all vehicles.NO Restrictions!❄️Watch for Ice❄️As a reminder, road conditions and the most current information can be found on the road closure hotline:(520) 547-7510. pic.twitter.com/SbhAXRtfcA— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) December 30, 2022
The most current information can be found on the road closure hotline at (520) 547-7510.
To check out complete forecast, click here.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE