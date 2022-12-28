Road to Mt. Lemmon closed due to weather conditions

TUCSON (KVOA) — The road to Mount Lemmon has been closed at the base due to weather conditions Wednesday.
According to Pima County Sheriff’s Office, the road remains open to residents and employees only.
BREAKING: PCSD just closed road to Mt. Lemmon. Deputies say it will be closed all day. @KVOA— Chorus Nylander KVOA (@CNylanderKVOA) December 28, 2022
The most current information can be found on the road closure hotline at (520) 547-7510.
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday above 7,500' to the north and northeast of Tucson including the Catalina and Rincon Mountains!
