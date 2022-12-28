 Skip to main content
Road to Mt. Lemmon closed due to weather conditions

  • Updated
Mt. Lemmon

TUCSON (KVOA) — The road to Mount Lemmon has been closed at the base due to weather conditions Wednesday.

According to Pima County Sheriff’s Office, the road remains open to residents and employees only.

The most current information can be found on the road closure hotline at (520) 547-7510.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday above 7,500' to the north and northeast of Tucson including the Catalina and Rincon Mountains! 

