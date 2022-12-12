Residents in Oracle enjoying snow Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) — It looks like a winter wonderland in the city of Oracle. They are preparing for a second round of winter cold and wet coming in tonight.
Right now, people up on the mountain are dealing with temperatures as low as 37 degrees.
Earlier today, there was snow covering the ground, trees and rooftops of homes.
There is so much snow that school got canceled for the day. One kid tells News 4 Tucson he built a snowman today.
One family came all the way up to this area just to take pictures.
“My family didn't see the snow this is first time they saw it,” said Camilla Valleseeros.
It was 40 degrees outside today, but that did not stop one man from having fun in his vehicle that doesn't have windows.
“It just make it through more than other vehicles. It has four wheel drive and you don't have to really worry about getting into accidents unless you go crazy or too fast," said Donald Burhnas.
If you plan to head over to the Peppersauce Campground where people usually go sledding, there isn't enough snow for that.
The roads are looking clear in Oracle but that could change once more snow comes down.