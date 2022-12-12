 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
degrees possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...Freeze Watch for both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...After a brief break in the showers, another batch of rain
and snow can be expected tonight. Total snow accumulations of
up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet, with higher
amounts above 5000 feet and in the mountains.

* WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet.

* WHEN...Through 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Residents in Oracle enjoying snow Monday

  • Updated
Mt. Lemmon snow
By Pablo Lopez

TUCSON (KVOA) — It looks like a winter wonderland in the city of Oracle. They are preparing for a second round of winter cold and wet coming in tonight.

Right now, people up on the mountain are dealing with temperatures as low as 37 degrees.

Earlier today, there was snow covering the ground, trees and rooftops of homes.

There is so much snow that school got canceled for the day. One kid tells News 4 Tucson he built a snowman today.

One family came all the way up to this area just to take pictures.

“My family didn't see the snow this is first time they saw it,” said Camilla Valleseeros.

It was 40 degrees outside today, but that did not stop one man from having fun in his vehicle that doesn't have windows.

“It just make it through more than other vehicles. It has four wheel drive and you don't have to really worry about getting into accidents unless you go crazy or too fast," said Donald Burhnas.

If you plan to head over to the Peppersauce Campground where people usually go sledding, there isn't enough snow for that.

The roads are looking clear in Oracle but that could change once more snow comes down.

