...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO
9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected in some
outlying locations.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Wednesday, then again
Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Residents in Oracle enjoy snow Monday

Mt. Lemmon snow
By Pablo Lopez

TUCSON (KVOA) — It looks like a winter wonderland in the city of Oracle. They are preparing for a second round of winter cold and wet coming in tonight.

People up on the mountain are dealing with temperatures as low as 37 degrees.

Earlier Monday, there was snow covering the ground, trees and rooftops of homes.

There is so much snow that school got canceled for the day. One kid tells News 4 Tucson he built a snowman today.

One family came all the way up to this area just to take pictures.

“My family didn't see the snow this is first time they saw it,” said Camilla Valleseeros.

It was 40 degrees outside Monday, but that did not stop one man from having fun in his vehicle that doesn't have windows.

“It just make it through more than other vehicles. It has four-wheel drive and you don't have to really worry about getting into accidents unless you go crazy or too fast," said Donald Burhnas.

If you plan to head over to the Peppersauce Campground where people usually go sledding, there isn't enough snow for that.

The roads are looking clear in Oracle but that could change once more snow comes down.

