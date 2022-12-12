Rain, Snow & COLD!

Our first big winter storm will impact us especially today bringing valley rain, mountain snow and the coldest temperatures of the season so far!
The biggest impact with the winter storm will be slick and slushy roads as well as low visibility and cold temperatures. Give yourself plenty of extra time for your morning and afternoon commute today!
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 AM Tuesday for elevations above 6,000' as 12" to 16" of snow will be possible including Summerhaven! There will also be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 5 AM Tuesday for elevations above 4,000 feet in Southeastern Arizona. Elevations between 5,000’ and 6,000’ will see 3”-8” of snow and up to 3” for elevations between 4,000’ and 5,000'.
Lower elevations including Metro Tucson will see rainfall amounts between 0.25” and 0.75” with up to 1.0” in isolated spots. The biggest impacts will be slick roads with ponding and low visibility with heavier rainfall. This system will impact both the morning and afternoon commute so give yourself plenty of extra time!
Late tonight and into early Tuesday will be the best chance to see snow above 4,000’. We’ll be keeping a close eye on Oracle, Wilcox, Bisbee, Sierra Vista and Benson as all of these spots will likely see between 0.5”-3.0” inches of snow. The snow level could even drop down to around 3,500' in some spots.
On top of all the above, it will also be the coldest day of the season so far with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across Southeastern Arizona this afternoon! Overnight into Tuesday morning, we’ll be waking up to lows in the teens, 20s and 30s. Patchy frost will be likely in Metro Tucson as well.
High temperatures in the warmest spots will struggle to hit the low 50s tomorrow while the overnight lows into Wednesday morning will drop below freezing across the board! A Freeze Watch will go into effect for parts of Pima County including Metro Tucson late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Remember to protect the 4 P’s (People, Pets, Plants & Pipes).
- Today: Showers likely and cold (100%). High: 53° (dropping by afternoon)
- Tonight: Showers then mostly cloudy (50%). Low: 37°
- Tomorrow: Patchy frost, cold. High: 52°