 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ABOVE 4000 FEET REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM
5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Periods of rain and snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to three inches in valleys above 4000 feet,
with higher amounts above 5000 feet and in the mountains.

* WHERE...Southeast Arizona above 4000 feet.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels as low as 3500 feet at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation and Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few outlying locations may touch on hard
freeze levels at or below 28 degrees.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Rain, Snow & COLD!

  • Updated
  • 0

Our first big winter storm will impact us especially today bringing valley rain, mountain snow and the coldest temperatures of the season so far! 

What we're tracking

The biggest impact with the winter storm will be slick and slushy roads as well as low visibility and cold temperatures. Give yourself plenty of extra time for your morning and afternoon commute today! 

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 5 AM Tuesday for elevations above 6,000' as 12" to 16" of snow will be possible including Summerhaven! There will also be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 5 AM Tuesday for elevations above 4,000 feet in Southeastern Arizona. Elevations between 5,000’ and 6,000’ will see 3”-8” of snow and up to 3” for elevations between 4,000’ and 5,000'.

Snow Forecast
Elevations

Lower elevations including Metro Tucson will see rainfall amounts between 0.25” and 0.75” with up to 1.0” in isolated spots. The biggest impacts will be slick roads with ponding and low visibility with heavier rainfall. This system will impact both the morning and afternoon commute so give yourself plenty of extra time! 

Rain Forecast

Late tonight and into early Tuesday will be the best chance to see snow above 4,000’. We’ll be keeping a close eye on Oracle, Wilcox, Bisbee, Sierra Vista and Benson as all of these spots will likely see between 0.5”-3.0” inches of snow. The snow level could even drop down to around 3,500' in some spots.

On top of all the above, it will also be the coldest day of the season so far with temperatures in the 30s and 40s across Southeastern Arizona this afternoon! Overnight into Tuesday morning, we’ll be waking up to lows in the teens, 20s and 30s. Patchy frost will be likely in Metro Tucson as well. 

High temperatures in the warmest spots will struggle to hit the low 50s tomorrow while the overnight lows into Wednesday morning will drop below freezing across the board! A Freeze Watch will go into effect for parts of Pima County including Metro Tucson late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Remember to protect the 4 P’s (People, Pets, Plants & Pipes).

Freeze Watch
  • Today: Showers likely and cold (100%). High: 53° (dropping by afternoon)
  • Tonight: Showers then mostly cloudy (50%). Low: 37°
  • Tomorrow: Patchy frost, cold. High: 52°

Tags

Recommended for you