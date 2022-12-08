Quiet for now...

Temperatures will sit slightly below average in the mid 60s today and tomorrow before warming this weekend. BIG changes on the way early next week...
We're starting out Thursday in the 30s and 40s across most of Southeastern Arizona with some spots in the 20s. Bundle up before you head out the door! Highs will only warm into the upper 50s to mid 60s this afternoon under a partly cloudy sky. Expect more of the same overnight with lows in the 20s, 30s and low 40s.
This weekend will be beautiful and temperatures will begin to warm slightly above normal with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s with tons of sunshine! Enjoy it because the coldest temperatures of the season so far are on the way!
A stronger and colder system is set to impact us early next week bringing showers as early as Sunday night. The best chance for showers will be Monday morning through Monday evening with breaks in between. Snow levels will drop to around 6,000/7,000 feet Monday morning and down to as low as 4,000 feet by Monday night. A few inches of snow will be possible, especially for the highest elevations.
Temperatures will only warm into the mid 50s Monday with lows dropping to near or below freezing across Southeastern Arizona! Tuesday is shaping up to be the coldest with highs in the 40s and low 50s...More details to come!
- Today: Few clouds and cool. High: 66°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and colder. Low: 40°
- Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds, cool. High: 64°