Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley to open Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) — There's finally enough snow on Mount Lemmon to open Ski Valley on Thursday.
Mt. Lemmon Ski Valley made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook.
“Great news!! We will open tomorrow for skiing and boarding. Conditions and snow are awesome,” they said.
Ski Valley is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Visitors are asked to be patient, as the mountain is expected to be busy.
According to Meteorologist, Summerhaven has picked up between 10-12” on snow this season.
Opening day is TOMORROW! Here's the forecast so you can plan ahead. @KVOA #azwx https://t.co/TUuq7ERybu pic.twitter.com/9iiE1VGEDx— Shea Sorenson (@sheasorensonwx) January 4, 2023
Before heading to the mountain, make sure to check road conditions. Call the Pima County hotline at 520-547-7510.
For more information, visit Mount Lemmon Ski Valley, Coronado National Forest (skithelemmon.com).