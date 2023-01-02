Mount Lemmon closed due to unsafe weather

TUCSON (KVOA) — Mount Lemmon is closed because of unsafe weather conditions on Monday.
At least 50 cars tried to go up the mountain, but the closer they got, they saw the sheriff's car blocking the road.
One by one, each car is turned around after seeing the mountain is not open.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says the mountain is closed because of unsafe weather conditions. only residents or employees you are allowed up.
“I have a car full of kids, they were hoping to get in the snow. My two year old keeps saying snowman snowman so it's like oh man. So we are going to wait it out and see if something changes otherwise we are going to grab lunch or brunch," said Oro Valley Resident Juan Ortiz Marmolejo.
Some people tell News 4 Tucson that they did not know the mountain was closed.
“We jumped on facebook this morning and saw Flagstaff, Sedona, was closed but I didn't see anything about Tucson, so that kind of sucks if we would have known we could have done something on our side of town," said Timothy Benitez.
One man said he is disappointed he drove from Phoenix to have fun in the snow.
“A little bit actually because we did come all the way from Phoenix to see Mount Lemmon and to enjoy the bakery because none of us have been,'' said Ryan Henderson.
The mountain will remain closed for now.
Call the Pima County Sheriff's road conditions line at (520)-547-7510 for updates on when the mountain will open.