More than 51 million Americans are under heat alerts as cities break record-high temperature records

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima County through 630 PM MST... At 602 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Saguaro National Park West, or 7 miles south of Marana, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail and locally heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Tucson, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West and Picture Rocks. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 244 and 252. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH