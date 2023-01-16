More rain and snow!

Rounds of valley rain and mountain snow will continue to roll through Southeastern Arizona today and tomorrow impacting your commute and any outdoor plans.
Roadways are wet this morning and will not be drying out anytime soon so give yourself plenty of extra time if you have to be out and about. Ponding and some running washes will be possible so remember to always turn around! Off and on rain and snow will continue through tomorrow morning before showers decrease Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Meanwhile in the higher elevations, a Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect above 6,000 feet across Southeastern Arizona until tomorrow at 11 PM. Expect road closures or delays due to slick and slushy roads and low visibility from blowing snow! Always call the Mt Lemmon Hotline number before heading up there. (520) 547-7510
Around 5" to 8" of snow has fallen on Mt Lemmon with more on the way! Snow totals through Tuesday will range from 12” to 24” north and northeast of Tucson including the Catalina, Rincon, Pinaleno, Galiuro and White Mountains. Snow totals will range from 8” to 16” in the Chiricahua, Santa Rita and Huachuca Mountains. The snow level will drop down to as low as 5,000' by tomorrow evening but only flurries are expected as most of the moisture will be gone by that time.
We've already seen 0.56" at the Tucson International Airport with totals ranging from 0.10" to over 1.0" across Southeastern Arizona so far! Rainfall totals through Tuesday will be highest to the north and northeast of Tucson with 2.0” to 3.0" possible and 0.5" to 1.5" for the rest of Southeastern Arizona including Tucson!
Highs will only warm into the 50s for the warmest spots this week with overnight lows in the teens, 20s and 30s beginning Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with more of the same through this weekend. Patchy to widespread frost can be expected. Remember to protect the 4 P’s (People, Pets, Plants and Pipes).
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Showers likely AM then off and on (90%). High: 58°
- Tonight: Off and on showers (80%). Low: 46°
- Tomorrow: Off and on AM showers, partly cloudy (60%). High: 55°