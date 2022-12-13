It's snow time on Mt. Lemmon

MT. LEMMON (KVOA) - The winter storm packed a powerful punch on Mount Lemmon.
The road is re-opened tonight, Pima County Sheriff's Deputy David Conto told News 4 Tucson.
"Right now we are recommending people have chains or four wheel drive just in case it's not mandatory. We just want them to watch out for ice on the road or other hazardous conditions," said Conto.
There was a lot of snow on the ground in Summerhaven.
Now that the road is reopened, it was a day of fun for families and those wanting a taste of winter weather.
Lovelyn Lackey is getting her first experience in the snow at three years old.
"We hope she loves it! We like to go up to Flagstaff and go snowboarding. This is hopefully her first year going up there and snowboarding. We're going to try and play and have some fun today," her dad, Josh said.
The family made their way up to Mt. Lemmon from Tucson.
"We definitely like to get up here when it snows. We don't get snow too often here in town," said the family.
"I'm pretty stunned. So glowy out here I can't wait to throw some snowballs," said Alexis Alvarez.
They had a family snowball fight, and Alexis cartwheeled her way through the fresh, wet powder.
"It was raining the past last night so we knew there was going to be a few inches up here," said Alvarez.
The snow plows have been working throughout the day clearing the road to make it even safer for visitors to enjoy.
"Tomorrow and the rest of the week they should have it cleared up and it should be beautiful up there," Lackey commented.