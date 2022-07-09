Hot weekend in store

TUCSON (KVOA) — More of the same on the weather front this weekend.
Highs will get around 106° for the warmest spots with the south and east heating up from the low to upper 90s.
Isolated to scattered storms are on tap today as high pressure settles near the Four Corners Region. That set up will help draw in more moisture and also steer storms off the higher terrain westward into some valleys.
The best chance for action will be from Tucson to the south and east and the biggest impacts will be dry microbursts and blowing dust.
Activity slows tomorrow before picking up again early next week.
- Today: Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered storms. High 106°
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy with chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 80°
- Tomorrow: Partly cloudy in the morning, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 106°