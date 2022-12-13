Car accident in Oracle caused by icy roads due to bad weather

ORACLE (KVOA) — The town of Oracle is headed for a hard freeze Tuesday night.
Combined with the melting snow here means it's important for drivers to be cautious on the roads.
“This morning there was a really bad accident due to the weather," said Resident Shelly Barrig.
The fire department confirms icy roads were a factor.
They also caused a delayed start to the school day as bus drivers were not able to pick students up.
There was more snow on Tuesday rather than Wednesday, but that isn't stopping people from enjoying this winter wonderland.
“I think this a great place because every year when it snows. I used to bring my kids here when they were little . They would get up there and play slide down the hill over there, if it's a weekend you’ll see all types of kids playing," said Terry Reagen.
Time is running out to enjoy the snow, because it's melting very quickly.
There will be a lot of ice tomorrow as it freezes Tuesday night.
If you are driving tonight, be cautious where leftover slush can create spots of black ice.