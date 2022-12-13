 Skip to main content
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected in some
outlying locations. These temperatures will persist from 4-13
hours.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Wednesday, then again
Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Car accident in Oracle caused by icy roads due to bad weather

ORACLE (KVOA) — The town of Oracle is headed for a hard freeze Tuesday night. 

Combined with the melting snow here means it's important for drivers to be cautious on the roads.

“This morning there was a really bad accident due to the weather," said Resident Shelly Barrig.

The fire department confirms icy roads were a factor.

They also caused a delayed start to the school day as bus drivers were not able to pick students up.

There was more snow on Tuesday rather than Wednesday, but that isn't stopping people from enjoying this winter wonderland.

“I think this a great place because every year when it snows. I used to bring my kids here when they were little . They would get up there and play slide down the hill over there, if it's a weekend you’ll see all types of kids playing," said Terry Reagen.

Time is running out to enjoy the snow, because it's melting very quickly.

There will be a lot of ice tomorrow as it freezes Tuesday night.

If you are driving tonight, be cautious where leftover slush can create spots of black ice.

