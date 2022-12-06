Slightly colder commute this morning with patchy fog possible. Breezy day ahead as the next system approaches...
Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s across most of Southeastern Arizona and there will be some patchy fog in far Western Pima and Pinal County most areas are waking up clear. Highs will rebound into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon but it will be breezy. A system passing by the north of us will bring wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph with cooler temperatures following tomorrow.
By Wednesday afternoon, highs will only warm into the 50s and low 60s with a chance for showers mainly to the north and east of Tucson. Most areas dry out by Thursday but temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 20s, 30s and 40s the rest of the week and through this upcoming weekend.
Our next chance for showers will be late Sunday into Monday as another system passes through. More details to come as we get closer!
- Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 70°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and colder. Low: 45°
- Tomorrow: Few clouds and cooler. High: 65°