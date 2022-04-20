Beautiful, warm day

Expect tons of sunshine, a lighter afternoon breeze and highs in the 80s and low 90s this afternoon. A little warmer tomorrow before temperatures take a dive and the wind picks up again on Friday.
Comfortable start this morning with temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s. Highs will climb into the low 90s for the warmest spots this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm several degrees above average through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Then a system passing by to the north will bring cooler temperatures by Friday and into the weekend. It will also bring strong gusty wind, especially on Friday and another Red Flag Warning could be issued.
Temperatures drop into the low 80s Friday and potentially upper 70s Saturday before warming closer to normal on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm into early next week with highs back to near 90 as early as Monday and into the mid 90s by next Tuesday.
- Today: Warm with tons of sun. High: 90°
- Tonight: Cool and clear. Low: 56°
- Tomorrow: Warmer and sunny. High: 94°