Back below freezing tonight!

It is the coldest morning of the season with most of Southeastern Arizona waking up near or below freezing and it could get even colder tonight!
We are waking up to the teens, 20s and 30s this morning with parts of Pima and Pinal County under a Freeze or Hard Freeze Warning as temperatures drop below freezing for the first time this season. Temperatures will only rebound into the 40s and low 50s under a sunny sky with another frigid night on tap. Overnight lows could get a degree or two colder than this morning so continue to bundle up before heading out the door!
A Hard Freeze Warning will remain in effect until 9 AM this morning and will repeat Thursday morning in Eastern Pima and Pinal County including Tucson, Oracle, Marana, Mammoth and Vail as temperatures drop as low as 26°.
A Freeze Warning will remain in effect for Central and Western Pima County until 9 AM this morning and will repeat Thursday morning in Casa Grande, Florence, Eloy, Ajo, Sells and the Tohono O'odham Nation as temperatures drop as low as 29°.
Remember to protect the 4 P’s (People, Pets, Plants & Pipes) no matter where you are waking up!
Temperatures will gradually warm as we head towards the weekend with highs in the low 60s for the warmest spots and tons of sunshine. Overnight lows will still be cold but not as cold as this morning and tomorrow morning!
- Today: Cold and sunny. High: 53°
- Tonight: Frigid and clear. Low: 29°
- Tomorrow: Frigid AM then mostly sunny and cold. High: 57°