Above average most of the week!

Quiet Monday with tons of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s for the warmest spots but cooler temperatures are on tap by midweek!
It will be a beautiful day to start out the work week! Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s under a sunny sky. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s and 40s.
A system passing to the north will bring a few high clouds tonight and tomorrow and light showers mainly north of Tucson. While most of us stay dry, this system will bring colder temperatures so highs will drop from the mid 70s tomorrow to the mid 60s on Wednesday for the warmest spots.
Temperatures will rebound back into the low to mid 70s Thursday through Saturday thanks to high pressure but a stronger system will bring colder temperatures and a chance for rain and high elevation snow Sunday and possibly into early Monday morning. Stay tuned for more details!
- Today: Tons of sun, warm. High: 73°
- Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 46°
- Tomorrow: Warmer, partly sunny. High: 74°