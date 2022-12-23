70s and sunshine for Christmas!

Southeastern Arizona is one of the warmest parts of the country this morning and this afternoon will be gorgeous with highs in the 60s and 70s! Changes are on the way though...
Waking up to temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s this morning so it is slightly "warmer" compared to the past week. Highs will range from the mid 60s to low 70s this afternoon, which is above normal for late December!
Temperatures continue to warm thanks to high pressure taking over with highs pushing into the low 70s for the warmest spots on Christmas day and into the mid 70s next Monday and Tuesday!
High pressure will head eastward and this will allow for a few systems to pass by bringing colder air and a chance for valley rain and mountain snow! We could see showers as early as late Tuesday with the best chance on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will drop into the low 60s by Thursday next week. More details to come!
- Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 70°
- Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 39°
- Tomorrow: Beautiful with tons of sunshine. High: 69°