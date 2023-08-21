4Warn Storm Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect

TUCSON (KVOA) — The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m.
At 2:42 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over San Xavier Community, 8 miles southwest of Tucson, moving north at 15 MPH.
At 2:58 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over South Tucson, moving north at 20 MPH.
The National Weather Service indicated there might be 70 MPH wind gusts and ping pong size hail.
Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Expect considerable tree damage.
Be safe!