4Warn Storm Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona...
Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 415 PM MST.

* At 328 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of
San Manuel, or 11 miles southeast of Oracle, moving northwest at 25
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Oracle, Mammoth, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Campo Bonito, Biosphere
2 and Redington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

TUCSON (KVOA) — The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m.

At 2:42 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over San Xavier Community, 8 miles southwest of Tucson, moving north at 15 MPH.

At 2:58 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over South Tucson, moving north at 20 MPH.

The National Weather Service indicated there might be 70 MPH wind gusts and ping pong size hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Expect considerable tree damage. 

Be safe!

