4Warn Storm Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona... Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona... Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona... * Until 415 PM MST. * At 328 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of San Manuel, or 11 miles southeast of Oracle, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Oracle, Mammoth, Saddlebrooke, San Manuel, Campo Bonito, Biosphere 2 and Redington. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH