2 dead after heavy rain flooded Las Vegas streets in the wettest monsoon season in a decade

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 351 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain southwest and west of Tucson. Radar estimated between
0.75 and 1.5 inches of heavy rain has fallen. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia
West, Tucson Estates, Saguaro National Park West, Ryan AirField
and San Xavier Mission.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 426 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the Tohono O'odham Nation between Pisinemo and
Sells. Radar estimates between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen,
and will likely result in Flash Flooding of drainages that fill
into the San Luis Wash, south of Highway 86.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Mountain Village.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Sikul Himatk Wash, Hali Murk Wash,
Sells Wash, Pisinimo Wash, Gu Oidak Wash, San Luis Wash and Murk
Kui Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 308 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain along and near Highway 286. The heaviest rainfall,
between 1.00 and 1.75 inches has fallen southeast of the junction
of Highway 286 with Arivaca Road. Rainfall runoff will quickly
fill into Arroyo del Compartidero and Puertocito Wash, and will
like impact portions of both Highway 286 as well a Arivaca Road.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
mainly rural areas of South Central Pima County

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 408 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the Tucson Metro Area, especially across the
western portions of the city. Radar rainfall estimates between
0.75 and 1.50 inches has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force
Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde,
Saddlebrooke, South Tucson, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven,
Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park, Sabino Canyon Recreation
Area, Saguaro National Park East, Seven Falls, Oracle Junction and
Dove Mountain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 545 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 338 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.3 and 0.7 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Drexel Heights, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Valencia
West, Tucson Estates, San Xavier Mission and Ryan AirField.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...An area of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of
northeastern Pima County through 500 PM MST...

At 405 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking several strong
thunderstorm over Tucson and Oro Valley. These storms were nearly
stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail along with very
heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base,
Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South
Tucson, Tortolita, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park
and Catalina Foothills.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 250 and 263.
Interstate 19 between mile markers 61 and 63.
Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 87.
Route 86 between mile markers 168 and 171.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

2 dead after heavy rain flooded Las Vegas streets in the wettest monsoon season in a decade

  • Updated
  • 0
2 dead after heavy rain flooded Las Vegas streets in the wettest monsoon season in a decade

Two people are dead after heavy rain poured into Las Vegas casinos and flooded streets Thursday night in the wettest monsoon season in a decade, according to Clark County officials. A thunderstorm is seen from Highway 159 over Las Vegas NV, on August 11.

 Dakota Snider/AP

Two people are dead after heavy rain poured into Las Vegas casinos and flooded streets Thursday night in the wettest monsoon season in a decade, according to Clark County officials.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Clark County Fire Department firefighters located and then removed a man in a flood channel on Thursday night. He was taken in an ambulance to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada where he later died, according to Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Billy Samuels.

On Friday around 2 p.m., officials with Clark County's Public Works Department were using heavy equipment to remove excess debris from the flood channel while firefighters dug through the piles by hand and found a second victim in the flood channel.

The man's body was removed from the debris and transferred to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Samuels said.

Rainwater poured in through a ceiling at Planet Hollywood casino on Thursday, as seen in a video posted by CNN affiliate KTNV, which reported 114 power outages in Clark County affecting some 12,000 people.

The robust monsoon rains in recent weeks have reduced drought levels in the Southwest -- as well as the Intermountain West -- to those not seen in many months. Extreme drought and extreme flooding will become more frequent and more intense as the planet warms, scientists have warned.

In Nevada, the "exceptional drought" area dropped to 4% from nearly 30% over the prior week -- its lowest point in nearly two years, the report said. Conditions worsened in California's Central Valley but improved some in the eastern deserts after the notable rains brought flooding last week to Death Valley.

In Las Vegas, Thursday's rainfall of 0.58 inches brought the total for this year's monsoon season to 1.28 inches, the wettest since 2012, which had 3.63 inches. Monsoon season runs from June 15 to September 30. The all-time wettest monsoon season was in 1984, with 4.16 inches.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Jay Croft and Allison Chinchar contributed to this report.