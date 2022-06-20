What are the Covid-19 vaccine side effects in young kids? Experts seek to ease parents' concerns

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 345 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 140 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of East Central Pima County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&