Wendy's restaurants associated with E. coli outbreak that sickened 37 people in four states, CDC says

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, southwest Pima.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 550 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms just west of Organ Pipe Cactus National
Monument. This will cause small stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Cristobal Wash, Cuerda de Lena, Growler Wash, Kuakatch
Wash and Aguajita Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Western areas of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 446 PM MST, gauge reports indicated that flood waters in Sabino
Creek continue to slowly abate, but it is currently still above
flood stage.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills
and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 442 PM MST, earlier heavy rain resulted in a sharp rise in
the Vamori Wash. At 440 PM MST the wash was at 9.66 feet with
a gradual fall expected into the late evening hours, assuming
no additional rainfall occurs in the basin. This will cause
small stream flooding.
- Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash, Gu Vo Wash and
San Luis Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Cruz.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through late
this evening. Several areas have already experienced heavy
rainfall and flooding of streams and washes. Although the
threat of heavy downpours will diminish late this evening
through the overnight hours tonight, elevated flows in
normally dry washes, small streams and rivers will likely
continue overnight into early Sunday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Wendy's restaurants associated with E. coli outbreak that sickened 37 people in four states, CDC says

  • Updated
  • 0
Wendy's restaurants, pictured here, in Pinole, California, on August 9, 2021 have been associated with an E. coli outbreak reported in four states, with 37 people infected and 10 hospitalized, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Wendy's restaurants have been associated with an E. coli outbreak reported in four states, with 37 people infected and 10 hospitalized, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

No deaths have been reported.

A specific food has not been confirmed as the source of the outbreak, according to the CDC, but 22 of 26 sick people reported eating sandwiches at Wendy's restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick.

As a precaution, Wendy's is removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in that region, since most sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce, according to the agency.

The CDC said it is not advising that people avoid eating at Wendy's restaurants or that people stop eating romaine lettuce.

The agency is investigating to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of the outbreak, and whether the lettuce used at the Wendy's stores was served or sold at other businesses.

Nineteen infections have been reported in Ohio, 15 in Michigan and two in Pennsylvania. An additional case has been reported in Indiana. Three of the cases in Michigan involve people who have a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome, the CDC said.

Those who have E. coli symptoms are urged to call their health-care provider immediately, write down what they have eaten in the week prior and report the illness to their local or state health department.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.