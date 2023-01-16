Walgreens removes online purchasing limits for children's fever medications

Weather Alert

.Prolonged rainfall continued to produce elevated flows in area creeks and small streams, especially in Sabino Creek. Expect elevated flows to cause flooding through this afternoon. Additional rainfall tonight could cause more flooding problems. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by prolonged rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following county, Pima. * WHEN...Until 430 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1114 AM MST, Flooding is ongoing in Sabino Creek in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Other washes and creeks were likely experiencing elevated flows and possible flooding concerns. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Sabino Creek, Esperero Wash, Bird Canyon and Ventana Canyon Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&