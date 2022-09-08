Updated Covid-19 boosters available in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - The new Covid-19 vaccine is now available in Pima County.
The bivalent vaccine offers protection against the original virus and the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants.
Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved both Pfizer and Moderna's updated vaccine.
So, who is eligible for this updated vaccine? Anyone who had the original vaccine, as long as two months have passed. And it's the same for the previous booster.
A report released this week by the Arizona Department of Health Services found unvaccinated individuals are 47 times likely to die than folks who've had the jab. For folks who are vaccinated but not current in their shots, their chance of dying is 7 times greater than a fully vaccinated person.
Health experts say annual Covid shots will become routine.
"We want to get into the cadence and the rhythm of about once per year get an annual shot," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to the President.
The updated vaccine is being offered at CVS, Walgreen's and The Pima County Health Department. For more information on boosters available through the Pima County Health Department, click here.