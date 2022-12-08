University of Arizona announces new study focusing on long-term COVID effects

TUCSON (KVOA) — The impact that COVID has can be devastating, especially for those who are experiencing lingering fatigue and symptoms.
The University of Arizona is announcing a new study focused especially on the long-term side effects of the Coronavirus.
The study is focused on understanding the long term effects of COVID, including how many people are being impacted and why.
The U of A will focus on certain groups of people being impacted, such as the Native American and Hispanic Communities.
The Centers for Disease Control awarded the university $7.3 million dollars.
The CoVHORT active survey list will follow 1,000 people for 2 years. It has been in place at the U of A since 2020.
The CoVHORT system provides data to help researchers learn about post COVID trends and long-term conditions.
Local health experts we spoke to said the study will eventually help understand many of COVID'S symptoms and patterns.
"Common symptoms are brain fog and cognitive issues. As well as having a difficult time processing information, and leg weakness," said U of A Researcher/Associate Professor Dr.Jennifer Andrew.
“Right now, I have memory loss. I have no short term memory. I wake up sometimes at 3 a.m. not knowing if I did it or I dreamed it, I'm all confused. I don't want to go outside. I'm scared, I'm nervous," said George Landa, who has been experiencing long COVID.
If you are experiencing long COVID and you want to participate in U of A’s study click the link here.