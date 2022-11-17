Two juveniles charged with murder of disabled man in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two teenagers have been charged with murder for beating a disabled man to death in central Tucson on Saturday.
Authorities responded to the block of 3800 block of East Fairmont Street for a report of an assault on Saturday afternoon. They found a male with obvious signs of blunt force trauma.
Upon arrive, they found 37-year-old Rabi Magar with obvious signs of blunt force trauma and transported him to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
While interviewing neighbors, detectives learned the Magar was approached by a group of four juvenile teenagers while he was sitting outside. One teen was armed with a baseball bat and one was carrying a BB gun.
The teen with the baseball bat was assaulting him with it and the teen carrying the BB gun was pointing it directly at Magar. The other two teens who were with them fled the scene.
Magar attempted to run away, but the teenager with the bat kept following him and assaulting him with it.
Magar was placed on life support, but succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Deputies learned that the victim was developmentally disabled and virtually non-verbal.
On Sunday, authorities were able to identify the group of four as a 17-year-old-male who was armed with the BB gun, a 13-year-old male who was armed with the bat, and two 15-year-old males who were present.
TPD was able to obtain a search warrant at one of the residences and led to the arrest of the 13-year-old who was armed with the bat. He was charged with attempted first degree murder.
After Magar passed, Homicide Detectives charged the 13-year-old with first degree murder. The 17-year-old male was also charged with first degree murder. He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
The suspects have not been publicly named.
Updates will be provided as they become available.