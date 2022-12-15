Tucson Genesis OBGYN and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona terminate contract

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson's largest group of OBGYN healthcare providers, Genesis OBGYN, announced Thursday that its contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona will be terminated effective Dec. 15.
Genesis OBGYN and BCBSAZ have been in active discussion to renew its contract, but they have been unable to arrive at a mutual agreement.
With the contract being terminated, it will result in over 16,000 patients losing their current women's healthcare provider.
“Genesis OBGYN is committed to providing the best care possible and minimizing the impact this event will have on its impacted patients,” said Christopher Sullivan, MD, Genesis OBGYN Medical Director.
BCBSAZ patients who are currently pregnant, undergoing treatment, or have a surgery scheduled, they may still be able to visit their office and provider as in-network until delivery and post-partum care is completed.
Woman exams and routine office visits unrelated to pregnancy or surgery are not eligible for continuity of care according to BCBSAZ.
An out-of-state-network cost may apply if patients continue to see their provider for their scheduled visit.
For additional details or to contact your provider, please visit the patient portal.