The Ronald McDonald House annual " Walk For Kids" happening Sunday

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Ronald McDonald house is hosting their annual "Walk For Kids" on Sunday on the University of Arizona mall.
News 4 Tucson's Sean Mooney will be hosting the event.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities help families who have children in the hospital battling critical illnesses and injuries all year long, and to keep the house's doors always open, they need your help.
The event is happening at the University of Arizona mall at 9 a.m.
Please arrive early to sign in.
You can also register and make a donation online here.