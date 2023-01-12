Southern Arizona hospitals dealing with blood shortage

TUCSON (KVOA) — Blood donations from business blood drives are down by 50% because of the pandemic.
Some hospitals are dealing with a blood shortage in Southern Arizona.
Health experts say blood donations never returned to the same level since the pandemic. Nationwide that has caused a loss of at least 90,000 blood donations.
All blood types are needed, but especially people who are types O-negative and O-positive.
Non-profit organization, Vitalant, is experiencing the lowest blood supply that they've seen since the beginning of the year.
"You know, you never know when you're gonna find yourself in an emergency situation where you need a lifesaving transfusion. So, it's important to always have a ready blood supply, and you can't wait for an emergency because it takes 24 to 48 hours to test and process blood before it can even be released to a hospital," said Sue Thew, Vitalant Media Liaison.
There are multiple blood drives happening in Southern Arizona.
Casa Grande
- Thu, Jan. 12, 9am-1pm, Sunscape RV Resort , Main Common Rms by Activities Office, 1083 E Sunscape way
- Fri, Jan. 13, 10am-2pm, City of Casa Grande @ Downtown Public Library, Activity Rm, 449 N Drylake St
- Sat, Jan. 21, 8am-1pm, Palm Creek Golf & RV Resort, SanTan Rm, 1110 N Henness Rd
- Mon, Jan. 30, 10am-2pm, Grace Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall, 1805 E Sierra Pkwy
- Tue, Jan. 31, 9am-1pm, Compass Christian Church, Main Hall entry by Office, 1510 N Casa Grande Ave
Florence
- Thu, Jan. 26, 10am-2pm, Florence Town Hall, Bloodmobile, 775 N Main St
Tucson
- Sun, Jan. 15, 8am-1pm, St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Gym, 8650 N Shannon Rd
- Fri, Jan. 20, 8am-12pm, Empire High School, Gym, 10701 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way
The organization prefers people to make an appointment. They will be accepting walk-ins, but people with appointments will be seen first.
