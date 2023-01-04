Saddlebrooke man attacked by bobcat

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Saddlebrooke resident was viciously attacked Wednesday by a bobcat.
Arizona Game and Fish said the man is being treated for rabies.
"Bobcat attacks are rare but when they do occur rabies is usually involved. We strongly suspect that's the case this morning. The attack was by all accounts unprovoked," Mark Hart, spokesman for Game and Fish commented.
The resident fought the attack by using a lawn chair.
Hart said, "He suffered injuries to his right leg and left arm. Unclear if it was a bite but definitely scratches. In a case like that, rabies treatment is always recommended."
Greg Smith has worked in Saddlebrooke for nearly two decades.
"It's a surprise that's a first because I have been out here 18 and 19 years and that's the first I have heard of a bobcat attacking anyone," said Smith.
Nick Palumbo has lived on Flower Ridge street for over a decade. He's quite concerned about a rabid bobcat.
"Certainly it's scary they can do a lot of damage and they can hurt you and maim you. Let's put it that way," said Palumbo.
Arizona Game and Fish urged Saddlebrooke residents to call 623-236-7201 if they see a bobcat.