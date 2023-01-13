Pima County to hold COVID vaccination clinic at UArizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Health Department and Premiere Medical Group USA are holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at The University of Arizona this month.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Jan. 17 to Jan. 17, and 23-25 at the Bear Down Building, 1428 E. University Blvd.
Parking is available at the Cherry Garage which is located at the northeast corner of North Cherry Ave. and East Enke Dr.
The clinic will offer both Moderna and Pfizer primary vaccination series and the FDA authorized bivalent boosters. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will also be offered as a first dose of two for ages 12 and up.
Appointments are available, and walk-ins are welcome. Bring your vaccination card with you.