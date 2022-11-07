Pima County to hold COVID vaccination clinic at UArizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Arizona this month.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Nov. 7 to Nov. 15 and Nov. 17. at the Bear Down Building, 1428 E. University Blvd.
Parking is available at the Cherry Garage which is located at the northeast corner of North Cherry Ave. and East Enke Dr.
The clinic is open to all the southern Arizona community.
The clinic will offer both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines primary vaccination series. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine will also be offered as a first dose of two for ages 12 and up.
Appointments are available, and walk-ins are welcome. Bring your vaccination card with you.