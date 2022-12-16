Pima County Health Department urging people of all ages to get vaccinated

TUCSON (KVOA) — It's getting easier for kids to get their COVID vaccinations and booster shots here in Southern Arizona.
The Pfizer bivalent booster shot is now available for young children.
Along with Pfizer, Moderna bivalent booster is also being offered at multiple Pima County Health clinics.
COVID cases in Pima county have dropped to less than 1,700 cases.
Kids as young as 6-months-old are now eligible to get either brand of booster.
The Moderna bivalent booster covers kids from 6-months to 5-years-old, while the Pfizer booster covers kids up to the age of four.
There's a big push to get people of all ages vaccinated before holiday gatherings in small spaces where the illness can be easily passed on to loved ones.
"It's important to consider where and how an office or holiday gathering occurs as we have stated in the past. If these can occur outside I realize it's a little cold outside but that would be best," said Pima County Health Department Director, Dr. Theresa Cullen.
Bivalent booster shots are available through the county health department.
Adults and children are eligible for the free shots, which now includes kids as young as 6-months-old.
To find a location closest to you visit here.