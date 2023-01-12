PACC limiting intake of animals due to bacterial infection

TUCSON (KVOA) — A dog has tested positive for "Strep Zoo" causing the animal shelter to limit intake of animals.
The shelter is moving to an emergency-only admissions schedule through the end of the business day on Jan. 19.
“We are treating the entire population aggressively to get back to normal faster,” said Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, PACC’s Director of Veterinary Services. “Strep zoo can be devastating in shelter populations, and the impacts of the contagion can be lessened or avoided through adoption and keeping animals in their homes with their families."
Emergency intake includes:
- A pet in medical distress
- An aggressive pet
- Any situation involving an injury to a human or animal
