New COVID-19 boosters available at Pima County clinics

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) — New booster shots are available at Pima County clinics and the Abrams Public Health Center that target new and old sub variants of the COVID-19 strain.
Last week, new Pfizer boosters were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for those 12 and older. Updated Moderna boosters were also approved for people 18 and older. The shots are targeted to be preventative against the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.
Boosters are available at these locations. Appointments are recommended for all except the Abrams Center. No appointment is needed for the Abrams Public Health Center.
- Theresa Lee Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court, 520-724-7900
- North Clinic, 3550 N. 1st Ave., 520-724-2880
- East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd., 520-724-9650
- Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Rd.
Visit pima.gov/covid19vaccine for hours of operation and information on booster availability at mobile events.
The CDC recommends you get the updated booster shot at least two months after completing the primary series of shots or receiving a dose of the original booster. They also recommend those who have recently been affected by COVID-19 delay a primary series of shots or booster dose until 3 months from the start of symptoms or a positive test.
The CDC has also created a “Find Out When to Get a Booster” toll on their website to help the public stay on schedule.