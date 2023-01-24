Maricopa County confirms first flu-related child death of the season

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Maricopa County officials said Tuesday a child has died from influenza, marking the county's first pediatric flu death this flu season.
Two pediatric deaths have been previously reported in other parts of Arizona so far this season. The child who recently died in Maricopa County was not immunized.
“This is a tragic reminder that anyone who is able to get the flu shot should, not only to protect themselves, but to protect those around them who are at highest risk of severe disease and death from the flu," said Dr. Nick Staab, a medical epidemiologist at Maricopa County Department of Public Health.
More than 16,000 flu cases have been reported to the county health department so far this flu season, which is the highest number of cases reported to MCDPH at this point in any flu season.