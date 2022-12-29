Man charged in homicide on Tucson's southside

TUCSON (KVOA) — Tucson Police responded to a home in reference to a report of an unresponsive male in Tucson's Southside on Tuesday.
Medis arrived just before 2 p.m. and located a deceased male in the home who had also sustained trauma.
The victim was identified as 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano.
Detectives say that Montano did not live in the home at the time of his death.
31-year-old Jose Pedro Rodriguez was charged with first degree murder in the death of Montano.
Rodriguez made it to Phoenix before he was arrested by Phoenix PD for an unrelated incident.
He will remain in Maricopa County Jail while he awaits extradition back to Tucson.
He is being charged for 1st degree murder.