Man charged in homicide on Tucson's south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a man on Tucson's south side Tuesday.
Police responded to a home in reference to a report of an unresponsive man just before 2 p.m.
Officials have identified the victim as 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano.
Detectives say that Montano did not live in the home at the time of his death.
Thirty-one-year-old Jose Pedro Rodriguez was charged with first-degree murder.
Rodriguez made it to Phoenix before he was arrested by Phoenix Police Department for an unrelated incident.
He will remain in Maricopa County Jail while he awaits extradition back to Tucson.