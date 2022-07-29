 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this evening. High levels
of atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to
produce excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There
is a higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in
recent days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Large COVID-19 testing lab shifts focus to Monkeypox

Monkeypox Testing

HENDERSON, North Carolina -- North Carolina's largest COVID-19 testing lab - Mako Medical - is pivoting testing to Monkeypox.

Mako started the testing two weeks ago and North Carolina currently has 46 confirmed cases of Monkeypox.

A doctor or clinician tests for the virus by swabbing the blisters while the lab checks the DNA on the swab for evidence of the virus.

Mako medical personnel said the test is 99.5% accurate.

The lab is able to test samples using a similar technology for testing COVID-19 and the turnaround time is "less than 24 hours," according to Mako Medical personnel.