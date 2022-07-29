Large COVID-19 testing lab shifts focus to Monkeypox

HENDERSON, North Carolina -- North Carolina's largest COVID-19 testing lab - Mako Medical - is pivoting testing to Monkeypox.
Mako started the testing two weeks ago and North Carolina currently has 46 confirmed cases of Monkeypox.
A doctor or clinician tests for the virus by swabbing the blisters while the lab checks the DNA on the swab for evidence of the virus.
Mako medical personnel said the test is 99.5% accurate.
The lab is able to test samples using a similar technology for testing COVID-19 and the turnaround time is "less than 24 hours," according to Mako Medical personnel.