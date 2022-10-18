Huckelberry to be honored by cycling group at first public appearance since crash in 2021

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Greater Arizona Bicycling Association will honor retired Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry for his multi-decade stewardship of The Loop on Sunday at Brandi Fenton Park.
The public is invited to celebrate Chuck at what will be his first public appearance in one year.
The Loop is the region's 137-mile continuous urban recreational trail system. The multi-use trail accommodates cyclists, walkers, runners, and equestrians. The Loop is officially named after Chuck.
"The Loop has been named the best trail system in the United States for two years in a row by USA Today," said Wayne Cullop, avid cyclist and GABA board member.
Huckelberry was badly injured on his bike when a car struck him in 2021 and is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury.
"Chuck is so looking forward to this event because he misses cycling and seeing his cycling friends," his wife Maureen said. "Plus they're serving ice cream, which he wouldn't want to miss."
Arizona Daily Star's editorial cartoonist and humorist David Fitzsimmons will host the event, which features speakers from the cyclist and running communities.
The event will be held on Oct. 23 at Brandi Fenton Park Ramada #1 from 10 a.m. to Noon. Presentations will begin at 10:30 a.m.