Homicide investigation underway after shooting outside bar in downtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Authorities seek help locating a suspect involved in a homicide on Friday in downtown Tucson.
Police responded to the 500 block of Fourth Ave in reference to a shooting where a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma was located.
Thirty-two-year-old Elias Cordova died at the hospital, police say.
Detectives learned Cordova was in a verbal altercation inside a nearby bar. Cordova followed the individual into the parking lot where a physical altercation occurred leading the individual to discharge his firearm. The individual remained on scene while officers and detectives continued the investigation.
Details are limited and no arrests have been made. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.