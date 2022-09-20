 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A storm system will bring an increased risk for flash
flooding from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
Localized rainfall amounts of 1.5" to 2.5" likely from
heavier showers and storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Health Department extends COVID-19 Test to Treat call-in program

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID-19 test kit and mask,

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Health Department is extending its free COVID-19 Test to Treat program with some changes.

Test to Treat is part of a nationwide, federal initiative that helps ensure timely treatment after a COVID-19 infection for those who do not have access to care.

The county program will resume Sept. 26, continuing Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Health Department’s East Clinic will no longer provide in-person testing and prescriptions as of Sept. 20.

“The Health Department believes Test to Treat is an important resource for the community and is happy to continue to use its resources to offer this option, which can help people avoid serious outcomes from COVID-19,” said Pima County Health Department Director Theresa Cullen. “And we want to thank FEMA, which has been a valuable partner through the pandemic, helping us provide COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment.”

Individuals who already have a positive test can call 520-724-7895 to determine eligibility for medication. Individuals who meet specific eligibility requirements will immediately receive a prescription for antiviral pills against COVID-19. There is no cost and no insurance required.

People are potentially eligible for oral antiviral treatment after a positive test if:

  • They are 12 or older
  • Weigh at least 88 pounds
  • Have mild to moderate symptoms
  • Have a high risk of severe COVID-19 illness

Individuals will be asked to provide general information, such as contact information and when they tested positive for COVID-19.

For more information on COVID-19 treatment, go to pima.gov/covid19treatment.

For more information on where to get tested for COVID-19 in Pima County, go to pima.gov/covid19testing.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you