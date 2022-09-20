Health Department extends COVID-19 Test to Treat call-in program

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Health Department is extending its free COVID-19 Test to Treat program with some changes.
Test to Treat is part of a nationwide, federal initiative that helps ensure timely treatment after a COVID-19 infection for those who do not have access to care.
The county program will resume Sept. 26, continuing Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Health Department’s East Clinic will no longer provide in-person testing and prescriptions as of Sept. 20.
“The Health Department believes Test to Treat is an important resource for the community and is happy to continue to use its resources to offer this option, which can help people avoid serious outcomes from COVID-19,” said Pima County Health Department Director Theresa Cullen. “And we want to thank FEMA, which has been a valuable partner through the pandemic, helping us provide COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment.”
Individuals who already have a positive test can call 520-724-7895 to determine eligibility for medication. Individuals who meet specific eligibility requirements will immediately receive a prescription for antiviral pills against COVID-19. There is no cost and no insurance required.
People are potentially eligible for oral antiviral treatment after a positive test if:
- They are 12 or older
- Weigh at least 88 pounds
- Have mild to moderate symptoms
- Have a high risk of severe COVID-19 illness
Individuals will be asked to provide general information, such as contact information and when they tested positive for COVID-19.
For more information on COVID-19 treatment, go to pima.gov/covid19treatment.
For more information on where to get tested for COVID-19 in Pima County, go to pima.gov/covid19testing.
